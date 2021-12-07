Lexington County man missing after he didn't show up for shift at McDonald's

Montavious Speaks was last seen in Batesburg-Leesville.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville Police are searching for a man who's been missing since Saturday.

Officers say 23-year-old Montavious Rashon Speaks was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on July 10. He was reported missing a day later.

Investigators say he had left his father's house to go to work at McDonald's, but never showed up for work. Both Speaks' parents and his manager at work said this is unusual behavior for him.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing his McDonald's uniform, which was a bluish gray McDonald's shirt and black pants. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair with short dreads and brown eyes.

Speaks drives a green 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with South Carolina tag RLK 125. His parents say he has friend sin the Gaston and Red Bank area of Lexington County.