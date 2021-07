Nicholas William Smith has been missing since Friday, July 9th.

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Marion County deputies are searching for a man who's been reported as missing for several days.

Deputies say Nicholas William Smith, 19, has not been seen or heard from since Friday July 9th.

Smith is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Smith's family told officers they were very concerned about his well-being.