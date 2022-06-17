x
Mother Emanuel AME church honors slain members at memorial Bible study

On the seventh anniversary of the shooting, the church held a Bible study, studying the same scripture being discussed when the shooting happened.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Seven years ago, nine people were killed during a Bible study at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. 

On Friday, the church held a Bible study to honor those slain at the church. Panelists, the community and the more than 100 people across the nation watched virtually.

They were studying the same reading those 14 people were that fateful evening.

“The Mother Emanuel Nine ... we will not just wait to see whether the young shall have heard it by then, but we will create a situation where that Bible study will be heard around the nation.”

Bible Study

Panelists weighed in on the meaning of that passage from the New Testament read that fateful night.

“It is also a gospel written to a suffering community, a suffering community of believers, Mark’s audience were suffering persecution because of their belief in Jesus Christ.”

Senator Tim Scott and 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn were both in attendance. 

