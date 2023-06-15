x
Motorcyclist dead after collision with pickup truck, troopers say

The accident happened Wednesday on Garners Ferry Road.
Credit: karrastock - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision that happened on Wednesday June 15. 

According to Master Trooper M.R. Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP)  the accident happened Wednesday afternoon when a pickup truck was leaving a private driveway and entered onto eastbound Garners Ferry road. 

The motorcyclist was traveling west on Garners Ferry road when it hit the pickup truck, say troopers, causing the cyclist to crash. 

The driver of the motorcycle, from Eastover, was transported to Prisma Health where they died later that night. 

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.  The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released by the coroner. 

 

