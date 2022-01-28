The five new designs could be debated and voted on the Senate floor by the end of the 2022 session.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Senate members could soon debate and adopt a new design for the state flag.

The 2021 State House session ended with no new version of the flag, despite attempts by some lawmakers to come up with one.

South Carolina is one of the few states without an official state flag. That means the design can vary and is up to interpretation from each manufacturer. Scott Malyerck is on the state flag design committee and has advocated for a new state flag for years.

"If we don't act we don't adopt an official version of the state flag. We are subject to low bidders design," said Malyerck.

On Wednesday, Malyerck released five designs that the Senate could vote on. At first glance, the designs look similar, but each one has distinct differences.

"There are some folks who like the mound at the base of the tree to be there with some brass other folks do not like the mound,

said Malyerck. "Some folks like the bark of a tree to show more prominently. Other folks said no, we don't need the bark to show."

These are some of the potential state flag designs that could be debated in the SC Senate this session. What do you think of them? I think my favorite is the last one! pic.twitter.com/WAtMFRcmFI — Becky Budds (@BeckyBuddstv) January 28, 2022

In March, the Senate Family and Veterans' Services committee advanced one version of the flag to the general assembly, but it never reached the Senate floor for debate.

Opponents of the bill like Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto have argued there are more important issues the Senate needs to take up. Malyerck said he understands this concern.

“It's not the most important issue facing the General Assembly. We know that," said Malyreck. "But there's no reason to leave our flag to a random manufacturer who decides based on their materials and designs what it’s going to look like.”

If you have thoughts on the five designs or want the bill known as S. 101 to pass, Malyerck said to contact your local senator.