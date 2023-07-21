New walking trail on its way to Old Mill area in Lexington

According to Mayor MacDougall, work should be finished in 9-10 months.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington is working on a new walking trail in an area that's been under instruction for some time since the floods of 2015 forced a delay.

This new project in the Old Mill Pond area is one that the town has been designing and planning for since 2014, with about a $3 million cost.



"The early drawings had the layout from overhead looking down on it, and it had a myriad of people walking around the trail. That's exactly what we want to see, early morning, late in the evening, after maybe enjoying dinner at one of the restaurants. Anywhere on main street, you can take a sidewalk down here and get on it and walk around," Steve MacDougall, Lexington mayor, said.

MacDougall explains the new trail will stretch a little over a mile with bridges, overlooks, seating, lighting and even cameras.

The first steps of the project are already underway.

AOS Specialty Contractors employee Guy Evans tells News 19 his team has staked out the trail.

He said that in the next 10 to 12 weeks, people will see big pieces of timber going into the ground for the structural components of the trail.

Work will continue across from the dam with ground leveling to build ADA-accessible slopes.

Evans said that once about 75% of the work is finished, the town will fill the pond again.

"We'll have four pedestrian boardwalks that we're putting in to give you access over the pond. We'll also have a new retrofitted dam going over the spillway and then you'll have pathways that go over the pond once it starts to fill back and you'll have nice green spaces up there to be able to sit, enjoy the pond," Evans said.

Evans explains that public safety is essential while all this work is ongoing. He hopes residents will avoid the blocked areas until everything is finished.