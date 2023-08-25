Newberry College unveils new nursing facility

Housed in the building is a new urgent care clinic for community members and students

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College's Darby Nursing and Health Science Center has opened its doors.

Under the guidance of Dr. Jerry Alewine, Newberry College's dean of nursing, the center introduces innovative tools, including simulation mannequins ranging from OBGYN to NICU scenarios.

"I think it will have a tremendous impact on the students' learning Because they have much more hands-on here in the clinic before they go to the hospital, they will be more prepared for what they're going to be seeing in the hospital," said Dr. Alewine.

In addition to simulation labs, the facility includes modern classrooms and faculty offices.

"There's no part of it that we didn't need," said Alewine.

Through a partnership with Newberry County Memorial Hospital, the college is also opening a new urgent care center for students and community members.

"Now they can come to this clinic, see a practitioner, get their medicine, and get it taken care of in one spot," said Alewine. "Every er the country is notorious for having wait lines. Well, if you're not sick enough for an acute ER, here's your option."

Junior nursing student Arleth Garcia, born and raised in Newberry, is excited about the urgent care center's impact on the community.

"They'll feel more comfortable, ask more questions and you have bilingual students so it expands more for the people who don't speak English so I think it's going to be good," said Garcia.

Before the center's opening, nursing students shared a building with other departments.

"There weren't a lot of windows so we barely got sunlight and now we are in this big building and we actually see the sun," said Junior Ana Rodas. "Now we have like, a lounge and an outdoor area where we can just sit and eat lunch or study."

Alewine told News 19 that the Nursing program is growing its enrollment from 16 students per semester to 20 students. He expects the program to grow to 24 students next year.

The urgent care clinic within the center is set to begin operations in the second week of September, operating from Monday to Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM.