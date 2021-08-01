Two counties searching missing for 68-year-old woman

Authorities said that Deborah Kay Peeples was last seen in the area of Higher Ground outside of Chapin on Saturday night.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry and Lexington Counties are on the lookout for a missing 68-year-old woman not seen since Saturday night.

According to a statement from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, Deborah Kay Peeples of Prosperity, South Carolina was previously seen at Higher Ground outside Chapin - a location maps show as east of the city on Chapin Road.

Peeples is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 179 pounds. She is driving a black 2007 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a South Carolina tag that reads TCM 424.