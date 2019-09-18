SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. September 18 in the Cherryvale community, near Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.

The Sumter County Coroner's office confirms Christopher Thompson, 19, of Santee Drive, Sumter, died from a gunshot wound at Prisma Health Toumey.

The injured person was transported to Prisma Health Richland with severe injuries.

Officers say the victims were walking down Cherryvale Drive when a dark colored vehicle stopped along the road and shot at the two.

"This does not appear to be a random shooting," Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. "I believe this shooting is gang-related."

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

