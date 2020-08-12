1 injured, 1 dead after school bus, tractor trailer collide in Kershaw County

No children were on the school at the time, according to officials.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Georgia man is dead and a Midlands school bus driver is injured after a tractor trailer and a school bus collided in Kershaw County Tuesday afternoon.

No children were on the bus at the time, according to officials.

While details are limited at this time, Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol confirm the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. near Dogwood Lane in Cassatt. Officials say the truck driver was thrown from the truck, which caught fire.

The driver of the truck, who has been identified as 51-year-old Wiggerson Gibbons Jr. of Louisville, Georgia, has died, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Officials say the school bus driver was transported by EMS with injuries to Kershaw County Medical.

"The Kershaw County School District extends heartfelt sympathy to the family of the driver of the tractor trailer who was involved in an accident with one of our buses this afternoon." officials said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and are very grateful for the assistance of our first responders. Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers.."