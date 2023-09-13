Online mental health screener for kids launched in South Carolina

South Carolina is the first state in the country to launch this type of online screener which is focused on children’s mental and behavioral health.

"South Carolina is the first state in the country to launch this type of online screener which is focused on children’s mental and behavioral health," said State Child Advocate and Department of Children’s Advocacy Director Amanda Whittle.

Officials say the safe and convenient free service allows parents and guardians to anonymously take a self-check questionnaire on behalf of their child and connect with a caring professional, who will provide guidance, support, and resources to help them access mental and behavioral health services for youth.

“If your child is feeling overwhelmed, overly stressed, anxious, or depressed and you don't know where to turn, we're here to help,” said SCDMH Suicide Prevention Program Director Jessica Barnes. “With this safe and easy service, we can navigate these challenges and ensure the well-being of our children together. You don't have to face these challenges alone; we're here for you.