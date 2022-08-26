Students leaving The Rowan after Fire Marshal inspection

A week after complaints from residents about dirty apartments and unfit conditions, the Richland County Fire Marshal was called to inspect units.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation.

She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns.

Now, she is getting out of her lease.

"It’s really stressful because I started school on the 18th and I moved in on the 14th, and ever since then, I haven’t felt comfortable in the house., I haven’t had a place to do my homework."

Justin Griffin is her roommate. He says because of these issues, they haven't been able to stay in their rooms.

"In the living room we had like everybody had their own corner where we had their stuff. It was just chaotic, it was just annoying overall."

The Richland County Fire Marshal confirmed on Friday that a team responded to a call on Thursday to The Rowan. According to a spokesperson, they found a unit with a defective smoke alarm, and cited the apartment complex for balcony issues, specifically in regard to a lack of structural integrity.

According to the Marshal's office, the apartment complex did respond to the claims and says they are working to fix the concerns.

Ashlee Gainey is a resident of The Rowan that faced cleanliness problems when moving into her apartment on the 14th. Since speaking with News19 during the week, she says the complex has helped her and her roommates.