Orangeburg police investigating homicide by child abuse case

The child was bleeding from the head when taken to the hospital, police say.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg Public Safety Officers say they are investigating the death of a small child as a homicide by child abuse case.

Police say they were called to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg Monday night after a child died there.

They say medical staff told them the mother of the child came into the hospital with the child bleeding of the head. The child was taken to the operating room where the child died.

Police say the mother told them she heard the front door of her home open and got up to find the child laying on the floor with the head wound. The child was not breaking.

The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also investigating.