Richland Library to begin limited services, branches to remain closed

Processing begins on holds of more than 2,000 customers that were placed prior to the library locations closing on March 16.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland Library plans on beginning limited services to provide some physical materials at certain libraries.

According to the library, they are starting to process holds of more than 2,000 customers that were placed prior to the library locations closing on March 16. Staff is calling each customer, verifying if they still want their holds and confirming a pick-up location.

Once the library completes that step, customers have the opportunity to collect their materials at the pick-up windows of four locations:

Ballentine (1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo)

(1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo) Northeast (7490 Parklane Rd., Columbia)

(7490 Parklane Rd., Columbia) Sandhills (763 Fashion Dr., Columbia)

(763 Fashion Dr., Columbia) St. Andrews (2916 Broad River Rd., Columbia)

The library will also be implementing new safety protocols. They are requiring staff to wear face coverings, following environmental cleaning guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and quarantining materials for 72 hours prior to recirculating them.