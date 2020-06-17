x
Richland Library to begin limited services, branches to remain closed

Processing begins on holds of more than 2,000 customers that were placed prior to the library locations closing on March 16.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland Library plans on beginning limited services to provide some physical materials at certain libraries. 

 According to the library, they are starting to process holds of more than 2,000 customers that were placed prior to the library locations closing on March 16. Staff is calling each customer, verifying if they still want their holds and confirming a pick-up location.

Once the library completes that step, customers have the opportunity to collect their materials at the pick-up windows of four locations:

The library will also be implementing new safety protocols. They are requiring staff to wear face coverings, following environmental cleaning guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and quarantining materials for 72 hours prior to recirculating them.

All 13 locations of Richland Library will remain closed but online services, such as streaming movies and music and downloading e-editions of books and magazines, are still available.