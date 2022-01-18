Second person charged in missing man's murder

A 30-year-old man has been charged with assesory after the fact in the murder of Terrell Sims.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another person has been arrested in the murder of a Columbia man who went missing before Christmas, according to police.

Eddie Brown, 30, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection in the shooting death of Terrell Sims.

Taylor Wardlaw, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime in the death of 26-year-old Terrell Sims.

A woman is already in custody accused of killing Sims.

Police say she was also the person who notified police he was missing.

On December 22, 2021, Wardlaw reported Sims as missing from an Ervin Street home.

According to police, investigators found Sims' body near a creek off Monticello Road Wednesday with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina State Fire Academy, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) and the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CFRD).