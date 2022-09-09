His body was found nearly 2 years ago. Authorities still don't know his name

Authorities are asking anyone who knows who the man was to contact 1-888-CRIME-SC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have released a sketch of a man who was found dead nearly two years ago with hopes it will help them learn who he was.

The Columbia Police Department released the sketch, which was provided by a forensic artist at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), on Friday.

Both police and the coroner's office have been trying to learn the victim's name since his body first turned in a wooded area up at 750 S. Beltline Blvd. in December 2020. While the coroner's office has deemed the death as "undetermined," police do not believe there was any foul play involved.

"It is important to know who he was," a police spokesperson said.