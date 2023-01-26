Camden American Legion Auxiliary holding white elephant sale to raise money for programs

The post uses the money raised to send students to Palmetto Girls State and to support other events.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The American Legion & American Legion Auxiliary in Camden is hosting a white elephant tag sale Friday and Saturday.

The room full of items like wreaths, kids' toys, and holiday items is all donated by community members and then sold to help the post complete its mission to enhance the well-being of veterans, their families, and community.

"Without the veteran, I don't think that our country would be as great as it is and we have to always concentrate on service to veterans, as well as thankfulness for what they have done for us," says Post 17 Auxiliary President Helen Crolley.

"Our auxiliary does it at least once a year to raise funds for our numerous projects, our biggest one being our Girls State," Crolley said. "We send 4-6 to Girls State, which is held at Presbyterian College that takes place in June.

That's one of the big projects, to raise money for female students to attend the week-long Palmetto Girls State program, which helps them build friendships, leadership, and an opportunity to learn about governmental roles.

That's not all. They also host a poppy sale in May.

"We offer the poppies to anyone who we know or pass on the street, or here at our post and we hope they will give us a little piece of money, Crolley said. "Then that money is used only for veterans functions. They may be homeless or we send most of it to the state."

Other projects include wrapping and sending gifts to those who are at the rehabilitation site behind the post and providing gifts for the VA office.