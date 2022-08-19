Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there is a high demand for workers in the county.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire.

Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult."

Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and has never faced challenges hiring like he is currently.

Blackmon says, "I have 4 full-time employees now, I could use 6." Saying as they are low on staff and business continues to grow it can make things hard, to maximize time, efficiency, and being cordial with customers and to still provide a quality product."

Lugoff House of Pizza is facing a similar issue with a low number of employees which has been difficult as their community grows, Hassam Naam says, "Lugoff is getting bigger, you know what I'm saying, we're ready for any time it gets busy." While, Chris Gogo another employee says, "We're looking to hire part-time, full-time, waitresses, cooks, whatever we can get at this point."

Dr. Bryan Grady, Director at the South Carolina Department of Workforce says the latest numbers show Kershaw county has the same amount of jobs open as those unemployed, "basically what's happening is the demand for labor has skyrocketed and clearly indicative of a hot labor market, you don't get that at 3.2% unemployment unless there is high demand for workers."