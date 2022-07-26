Floor mat manufacturer Kuntai to bring 41 jobs to Orangeburg

The company has invested $1.5 million dollars with plans to bring 41 jobs to the area.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An international auto parts company is establishing operations in Orangeburg County this fall. The company has invested $1.5 million dollars with plans to bring 41 jobs to the area.

“It’s a win for Orangeburg County because citizens in our county are looking to support families and stuff with quality jobs and that’s what we’re seeking to bring to our community," said county administrator Harold Young.

According to Young, this will be one of the few companies of its kind in the county manufacturing auto parts. He says other companies like Dana Corporation and Koyo Bearings that have since closed down.

Kuntai is a company specializing in producing floor mats.

“South Carolina is home to more than 600 automotive-related companies, and we are proud to add Kuntai to that impressive roster. We congratulate them on their $1.5 million investment that will create 41 new jobs and welcome them to South Carolina and Orangeburg County," said Governor Henry McMaster.

It will be located at 152 Regional Parkway Building F.

"We chose South Carolina as our new facility location because of the business-friendly environment, its skilled workforce and proximity to our customers," said general manager Vincent Zhang.

"The creation of 41 new jobs will create significant impact for our citizens and the investment in our community. We thank the Kuntai leadership and investors for believing in our people and location – making this another great day in Orangeburg County!," said Orangeburg County council chairman Johnnie Wright Sr.