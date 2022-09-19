Holly Hill NAACP celebrates more than 50 years serving community

The Holly Hill NAACP branch was chartered in 1971 and is celebrating more than 50 years.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Holly Hill NAACP is celebrating more than 50 years in the community.

President Gwendolyn Barksdale says her father Reverend John W. Wright chartered the branch in 1971.

She now holds leadership alongside vice president Evelyn Benjamin.

“I think we have accomplished a lot," said Benjamin.

Currently, they are helping people in the community with utility bill assistance funded with a grant from United Way. The organization also works with a team of attorneys.

“If we can handle it locally we do. We try not to bring the state in unless we just have to and over the years things have been running very smoothly. Sam Daily has been a magistrate for the town and he’s helped us a lot with legal redress and political action movements," said Barksdale.

Through its annual banquet, it awards students with college scholarships. It also has a litter pickup campaign inspiring youth to keep their neighborhoods clean.

“If we can get the young people instilled in their mind to take care of their community, then that’s one thing that we want to do," said Barksdale.