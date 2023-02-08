Plan ahead: Irmo drivers to see detours and delays next week

The intersection of Lake Murray Blvd and St. Andrews Road will be closed beginning Monday, August 7, for up to a week.

IRMO, S.C. — If you're daily drive involves Irmo, you should expect detours and delays next week as Columbia Water works to replace a broken water line.

The intersection of Lake Murray Blvd and St. Andrews Road will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 7, according to Columbia Water Communications Manager Benjamin Wildt.

Crews will be replacing a broken 2-inch water line with a six or eight inch water line, which should provide more capacity for the line, according to Wildt. They’ll also resurface the road after the line is installed.

Officials say detours will be set up in the area, and people should “follow the signs” to navigate, but may want to consider avoiding the area if they can.

Signs are already up in the area notifying people of the upcoming work, according to Wildt. Maps will be released on Columbia Water’s Instagram and Facebook page this Friday.