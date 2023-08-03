Camden residents and city officials are preparing for two big events

The Carolina Cup and the burial of Revolutionary War soldiers, both taking place in April, are pushing officials into high gear sprucing up.

CAMDEN, S.C. — If you think the City of Camden is looking a little brighter, you might be right.

It's all hands are on deck as the city looks to spruce up for some big upcoming events.

"We are getting ready for two very large events in April, everyone is familiar with the Carolina Cup the National Steeplechase Race, but on April 22nd we will also be re-interning two Revolutionary War soldiers, it is an international affair and it's been all hands on deck," says Main Street Manager Katherine Spadacenta.

The city always does beautification each spring, but this year it's grown into much more as businesses are jumping in to paint their buildings to put a fresh face forward for spring.

"Building owners and businesses owners are stepping up; putting fresh coats of paint on their buildings, new awnings, new signage, and new landscaping beautification projects the city is taking its part in removing some old landscape and replacing it with new," she adds.

A fresh coat of paint isn't only making it to the buildings, but also to fire hydrants.

Yes, fire hydrants.

"We're even adding a little bit of whimsy to downtown trying to pay homage to the revolutionary war history that Camden is known for, so for example we are painting fire hydrants for both British and Patriot soldiers from the Revolutionary War," she says.

The City of Camden employees will have a cleaning day on Friday, March 24th. The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission has organized a community clean-up day that the public can take part in the following day which is Saturday, March 25th.

As for the main events, The Carolina Cup takes place on Saturday, April 1st.