Twin sisters giving back to the community

Annette Hammond and Ann Pringle, twin sisters who are residents of Elgin, are feeding those who need it.

ELGIN, S.C. — Annette Hammond, President & co-founder of Blanketing Families, and her twin sister Ann Pringle, Vice President & co-founder, are working hard to keep families fed in Kershaw County.

The twin sisters host their annual Blanketing Families: No Family Hungry event, every other Wednesday at 2 p.m. in partnership with their local church, Father's House.

When they first started, it was just boxes of food and, if people called, the sisters would donate. But when the pandemic hit, they sprung into action. There was an increase in need and when that happened, the demand went up.

We've Got You Covered with some sides and fixing for your Thanksgiving Dinner Our Come to the Table. Cornbread mix, ... Posted by Blanketing Families, Inc. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Hammond says they are really focused on this because most rural areas like Elgin get overlooked when people are working on donations or bringing food. They thanked Mayor Melissa Emmons for all of the support and for opening doors for them.