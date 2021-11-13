Don't put away that costume! Kershaw County Library to host Roll Con

Roll Con will celebrate games across all media -- board games, card games and video games -- and encourages attendees to cosplay their favorite characters.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Gamers and cosplayers, don't pack up those costumes quite yet! The Kershaw County Library in Camden will be hosting its first Roll Con gaming convention Saturday, November 13, 2021.

The event, scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on November 13 at the Kershaw County Recreation Department at 1042 West DeKalb Street in Camden, will feature game demonstrations, game tournaments, vendors and food trucks. Entrance to the event is free.

The Midlands Gaming Coalition will have gaming consoles set up with games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Rocket League. The Kershaw County Library will have a collection of new Manga titles to check out; there will be "pick-up" campaigns of Dungeons and Dragons; and a larger-than-life Pikachu will be in attendance at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

It's a who's who at Roll Con 2021! Don't miss our awesome vendors who will be demoing games, creating unique art, and... Posted by Kershaw County Library on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Adult and kid cosplay contests start at 3 p.m.