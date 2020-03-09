A peek at Lexington Two's new performing arts center

The center will be built on just over 28 acres at 12th Street Extension and Saxe Gotha Road in Cayce.

CAYCE, S.C. — An update and peek at the new Lexington Two’s performing arts center.

Lexington Two’s Board of Trustees viewed preliminary design plans from Jumper Carter Sease Architects at it's recent August board meeting.

The performing arts center will be built on just over 28 acres at 12th Street Extension and Saxe Gotha Road, adjacent to Dominion Energy’s offices in Cayce.

Lexington Two’s performing arts center will offer the district a large, state-of-the-art venue and full working stage for performances, special events, and district-wide occasions, along with space for educational and business conferences.

There will be about 2,000 seats in the main auditorium, along with several smaller multi-functional spaces that can serve as meeting spaces and support areas for performances.

The district office will move into the center, a cost-saving measure that will allow the space to be continuously occupied.

It will share a lobby space with the center that can be opened up for board meetings and larger district events.

Construction on the performing arts center could begin as soon as spring 2021, with completion estimated in late summer or fall 2023.

The estimated cost of the arts center and district office, roughly $40 million, is expected to be covered by existing construction funds, as well as proceeds from the sale of the current district office property.

The performing arts center is the final project in a $225 million construction plan approved by voters in 2014 that has added three schools and upgraded others across the district.

A community presentation and report to the people is planned for an as-yet-announced date this fall to share the scope and results of the project.