SC GOP lands former Trump spokeswoman as guest speaker for annual gala

The state Republican Party's 53rd annual Silver Elephant Gala is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — NOTE: attached video above is from the 52nd Silver Elephant Gala, held in Sept. 2019.

South Carolina's Republican Party announced Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the guest speaker during the party's annual gala on Friday, Sept. 11.

In an announcement, SC GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a strong Republican and a good friend of the Palmetto State. We look forward to welcoming her, hearing her story, and celebrating the achievements of President Trump and S.C. Republicans."

Huckabee Sanders served as the White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump from 2017-2019 and is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. Her new book, Speaking for Myself, highlights her time in the White House, how she stayed true to her values, and the importance of the 2020 election.

During her tenure in the White House, Huckabee Sanders defended or explained away Trump's behavior during question-and-answer segments with journalists. In this video from September 2017, Huckabee Sanders defends Trump after the president called football player Colin Kaepernick a name after Kaepernick took a knee in protest of police brutality and racial inequality during the playing of the national anthem.