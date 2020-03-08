The parade of cars drove by 14 members homes to brighten their day

CAYCE, S.C. — State Street Baptist Church in Cayce organized a care-a-van to send love to their members that are staying home due to the pandemic.

“This caravan is a way for us to really go into our community, show our community that State Street Baptist is still here to reach out, to love on, to just be present for those who need it most,” Reverend Jed Stevens says.

As they honked their horns and slowly drove, church members waved to their friends standing in front of their homes.

Stevens says, “The main focus of the care-a-van is to reach out to those in our church community who may have relatives that are immuno-compromised, they may have health issues of their own, or they may simply not be comfortable coming out in the midst of this pandemic. And the goal here is to help them feel connected to the church even though they may not be physically present.”

Over 10 cars participated, and they even had a police escort. On top of the fun display, they also dropped off goody bags.

“We’re trying to shoot for at least once a month, getting out. Our church members are scattered out throughout the neighborhoods of Cayce and west Columbia so we’re just trying to go neighborhood by neighborhood as we walk through our roster.”

A fun way for churches to spread joy as the community does everything it can to stop the spread of the virus.