'She is Lugoff Elementary': School sends crossing guard off in style, after 21 year on the job

Martha Scott has been a crossing guard at Lugoff Elementary School for twenty-one years. At 80-years-old, she has decided it's time to retire.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved school crossing guard has retired in Kershaw County but not before getting a loving sendoff for her 21 years of service.

Martha Scott has been a crossing guard at Lugoff Elementary School for twenty-one years. At 80-years-old, she has decided it's time to help students cross Ridgeway Road one last time.

The job she started in 2001 is one she walked right into. "I was asked from one of the custodians would I take her job when she left, and that's what brought me out here, I fell in love with the children."

That love has been shared and felt by students, parents, and staff, who celebrated her on the her last day on the job. Parents and students passed blowing their horns, holding posters, and presenting her with gifts and balloons.

"I'm gonna miss her because she always has been so sweet, so I'm gonna miss her very much," said student Nylah Walker, who who crosses the street daily.

Walker's stepmom, Crystal Rattley, also said they will miss Ms. Scott. "Her smiling face every single day when we come here just gives you that feeling of 'Yes, I'm glad to be here.'"

As she continued directing traffic on Friday, Scott had no idea a surprise was planned for her.

Cheering staff and students along with a parade from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and Lugoff-Fire Department sent her off with an epic goodbye

Melissa Llyod, principal at Lugoff Elementary School, helped plan the sendoff to say goodbye to their beloved crossing guard. "There aren't any words to talk about how much we're gonna miss her," Lloyd said. "She is our family, She is Lugoff Elementary, and it's gonna be hard coming next year not seeing her in her spot.

As for what's next, Ms. Scott is headed into retirement. "I prayed about it and got permission from God, and he said it's time to go now, so I'm out of here."