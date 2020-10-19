Orangeburg county has three different locations for registered voters to cast their ballot before the election.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In-Person Absentee voting continued in Orangeburg on Monday and officals say all is running smoothly.

Residents in the county have been able to vote at three different locations; the Vance Senior Center, North Library and the Orangeburg County Administration Center voting will take place in the county council chambers.

Aurora Smalls the Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director, says voting for residents has been a smooth process.

"Our workers have been working through it and we are doing everything we can to make sure that our voters vote,” Smalls said.

With early voting continuing until November 2nd, Smalls encourages the community to vote early.

“We just ask that all citizens exercise their right to vote, because your vote will not count if you don’t cast it.” Smalls said.