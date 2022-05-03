47 teaching positions open in the Orangeburg County School District

Earlier this week, the district reported it started offering $3,000 sign on bonuses to encourage applications.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District reports it has 47 teacher vacancies across its 32 schools.

According to the district, it has been using contracted substitutes.

Earlier this week, the district reported it started offering $3,000 sign on bonuses to try and help the issue. It is also using technology to enable teachers to monitor a class in person and instruct a different class remotely.

Tricia Loya says her child attends Holly Hill Roberts Middle School and feels there is not enough staff to accommodate her child with special needs. She says virtual options haven't really helped either.

"I think the way we've taught students has changed dramatically and it's not suited for all students. There's not really papers that are handed out any longer. Students are forced to stare at a screen all day long," said Loya.

A spokesperson for the district who says that particular school has had a certified teacher and teacher's assistant in each of the special needs classrooms for the entire school year.

But overall, the district still needs staff.

District parent Shekita Livingston says she hopes something changes for both students and teachers.

"We definitely need more teachers, the classes are packed with the teachers and the teacher that we do have are being worked too hard because they're having more kids than they can manage," said Livingston.