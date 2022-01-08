Prayer walks in Holly Hill aim to make local teachers feel supported heading into the school year

There will be prayer groups going classroom to classroom at both Holly Hill Elementary and Holly Hill Academy before the first day of classes.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — As students and teachers prepare to head back into the classroom, Holly Hill United Methodist Church is keeping them in prayer.

“When we do this, this a neat way to let our teachers and our staff know they’re being cared for and loved by our church," said Holly Hill UMC pastor John Elmore.

There will be prayer groups going classroom to classroom at both Holly Hill Elementary and Holly Hill Academy before the first day of classes. They will be placing 90 gift baskets and prayer notes on each teacher's desk in hopes to motivate them with strength to get through the school year.

“They get to know across this whole community that our people care for them and they want them to use their gifts and talents to help raise up the next generation," said Elmore.

This will be the church's second year having its prayer walk. As a former educator, Floy Shuler says having the community's support makes a world of a difference.

“A lot of times as teachers we pray on the way to work, on the way home, help me make it through the day and thank you for letting me make it through the day and I think to know that somebody else out there is praying for you is real meaningful," said Holly Hill missions coordinator Floy Shuler.