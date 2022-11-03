Ride the bus for free on Fridays in Lee, Kershaw, and Sumter counties

Ride for free on Friday in Lee, Kershaw, and Sumter counties.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Santee Wateree Regional Transportation Authority (SWRTA) is now offering free rides on Fridays in Lee, Kershaw, and Sumter counties.

"We allow the fare to be free on Friday because we are encouraging our citizens to learn how the route operates at no cost to them," SWRTA executive director Lottie Jones said.

The service provides an additional way to get around the county to get to work, medical, and groceries, while also being an option for people while prices rise at the pump.

"I'm encouraging people to take the free ride on Friday, to learn the route and see that it is to their advantage to help them save money," Jones.

The service is one some residents like Curtis Ladson did not know was offered in their community.

"I think it's a good idea, especially for people who don't have transportation," Ladson said.

The new Kershaw Connect has over twenty-five stops, which it completes in total three times a day.