Wateree River Boat Ramp project returns to Kershaw County Council agenda

County Council has commissioned a study at the site, While that study is not complete, officials hope it will provide insight on how to move forward.

"Madam Chair Katie Guinn, she made a motion to fund $20,000 and/or 10% of the project costs," said Kershaw County Councilman Russell Brazell. "I'd like to see us allocate a little more money to that project, so we can get larger matching funds."

The Council is also asking the Kershaw County legislative delegation for some help at the state level for the project.

Brazell says the goal to upgrade this project has been ongoing for over a year.

"About a year ago, we allocated, I think it was $6,500 to a study and that study is just now coming around," Brazell. "So, that money was allocated and a portion of it was used to remove that floating dock, so that's as far as it's gotten and it kinda fizzled, so we're trying to push it again this budget cycle, and we're definitely going to need more funding. The county has been willing to take this up and make it a project of our own."

The vision for the site is to make it safer and more user-friendly.

"There is zero parking, people are actually parking in fire lanes, and a lot of people want to utilize the river, it's one of our best resources," Brazell said. "What we need, we need two boat launches, potentially a floating dock that is upstream of the launches, and hopefully a bigger parking lot."

It's something one resident we spoke to said he could get behind.

"I've been using it basically my whole life said resident Rick Jay. "It's the only access point to the Wateree River for people in Lugoff and Camden. "I would love to see it done sooner rather than later because boating season is coming up."