Where's Waldo? Might want to look in downtown Camden

It's a nationwide event the town is embracing finding him.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Many people know of the books 'Where's Waldo'?

A series of British children's puzzle books where the challenge is to find a character named Waldo hidden in the puzzles. He usually sports a red and white hat and shirt.

The publishers of the much beloved books, Candlewick Press, hosts an annual event during the month of July to encourage towns and cities to put the character Waldo up in their shops.

The town of Camden is one of those towns taking part in the event.

Kim McCathern wanted to bring the event to the city of Camden and she did so by kicking it off at her shop Brooks on Broad saying, "Waldo hides out in twenty-five local businesses."

McCathern explains how the event came around and how significant it is in the community.

"Find Waldo Local is a program sponsored by Candlewick Press, and its goal is to promote local businesses and independent book stores. Our personal goal is to promote local businesses in Camden, the goal is to get people in the businesses downtown, so people know what's available in their community."

Shops on Broad Street like Camden Jewelers are participating in hiding the character.

Employee, Becky Rodgers explains why they joined in, "You get to know customers and meet people that may not have come in for a particular reason, but they can see all your store might have to offer for them."

McCathern says, "Families get to come together, it's a group activity for the summer."

As for the game people, have already started, "People started early this morning, I've already had a few as soon as they know Waldo's they're gonna be out and about downtown."