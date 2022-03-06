Find Some Fun: Boykin Spaniel scavenger hunt in downtown Camden

The City of Camden began installing Boykin Spaniel statues and it led to a scavenger hunt.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Like Boykin Spaniels? Head over to downtown Camden, where you can see twelve Boykin Spaniel statues scattered throughout the city. The little statues might look like they are just for design, but they have a point behind them, a scavenger hunt.

"Several years ago, we're sitting around thinking of something we can do here in Camden that is very Camden and would be fun, especially for kids," said Rickie Good, Director of the Revolutionary War Visitor Center at Camden.

Good said the scavenger hunt is good for families. "It gives families a chance to do something, especially if it's a Sunday or later in the evening and things are closed, or there is just not a lot to do. It's always fun."

As fun as it is, there is a special meaning to the statues. "Boykin is where the Boykin Spaniel was developed, and also the Boykin Spaniel is the South Carolina state dog."