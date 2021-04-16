Deputies say Danny Gibbs Jr. was last seen by family at his Cherryvale Drive home on Thursday, April 8.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Sumter County man last seen a week ago.

Danny Gibbs Jr. was last seen by family at his Cherryvale Drive home on Thursday, April 8, according to deputies.

Officials say Gibbs has a history of mental illness and has not been taking his medication.

If you see Gibbs or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: