Meet News19's Teacher of the Week: Fatima Gharachorloo Vause

Biology isn't the easiest subject in school, but our Teacher of the Week makes it look simple.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Students at A.C. Flora High School in Richland District One are ready to learn from News 19 Teacher of the Week, Fatima Gharachorloo Vause.

"I love science. It's a fun, hands-on class. I liked all my science teachers," Vause said.

Growing up in Canada, Vause received a scholarship to play volleyball at Brevard College. She eventually moved to the United States and met her husband. After college, she started teaching at Crayton Middle School, and this year she moved to the high school level.

"I wanted to be in high school because of the maturity level and especially skill level with coaching," Vause said. "I thought that would fit my style a little bit more. It's been really nice. Not as much hand-holding."

Biology isn't always straight-forward, but when you ask students Rihanna and Buzzy, they'll tell you she makes it easy to understand.

"She's a great teacher. If you have her at the end of the day, you're definitely looking forward to her class," says Buzzy.

"I really like seeing when kids go from not really understanding something, or even not enjoying something, to them getting super involved and engaging with stuff. It gives me hope," Vause said. "These kids are going to go on to do great things, and I like knowing that I played a part in that."

Not only does Vause play a big part in her student's future, she helps bind them all together, just like a cell, with help from her one-on-one sessions.

"We've got a ton to cover. I like to do almost like an ESPN catch-up," Vause said. "School is important and academics are important. But at the end of the day, if you're stressed out about something, let me know. Because there's grace that can be given there. You don't have to come in and have a crazy stressful, everything's due at this time, type of day. If you can't handle it that day, let me know."

"You could tell her what you're struggling with. And you don't have to be embarrassed to say something in front of everybody," Rihanna said.

"Of all my teachers, she's definitely one of the best that I've had. She's really nice to all her students," says Buzzy.

"I enjoy it. It drives me and gives me purpose," says Fatima.