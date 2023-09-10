West Columbia pedestrian bridge over Saluda River enters design phase

According to mayor Tem Miles, the next phases will be permitting and construction.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia is making headway on a project nearly 20 years in the making - a pedestrian bridge to give locals better access to the Saluda River.

"So we've worked for about 20 years, since the late 90s - a little more than 20 years - to put a pedestrian crossing in across the Saluda River. We've looked at various different locations over the years, and we've had to change them for one reason or another. And what we've arrived at is putting it across right here in this powerline easement beside the zoo and botanical gardens to connect over to the greenway on the Columbia side of the river," West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles said.

Miles said the entrance to the bridge will be near the Riverbanks Botanical Gardens on Mohawk Drive.

Miles said now that West Columbia has a location staked out, they're entering the design phase with the City of Columbia and a bridge design firm both cities employed.

He said Columbia will help fund this project, including updated sewer infrastructure.

The idea is that the bridge will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant and provide river access, restrooms and parking nearby.

Miles said both cities are talking to the River Alliance and the Riverkeeper to ensure all concerns are addressed, including safety, aesthetics and weather-durability.

"Ultimately, the riverwalk will connect all the way from Downtown Columbia and the Timmerman Trail in Cayce, all the way out to the Lake Murray Dam, so this will be a perfect kind of middle spot for folks to go grab something to eat, grab a drink and a very nice focal point to look back over across the river," Miles said.

The city of West Columbia said this project will pair with the Riverbanks Zoo's separate expansion project.

Zoo officials said that, although they are subleasing the land for this West Columbia bridge project, they aren't involved beyond that.

Miles said West Columbia anticipates working with the zoo on access to the Ruins area beside the Saluda River and the future zoo expansion area.

Miles said the river is a staple of life in West Columbia, and right now, some of the most foundational neighborhoods in the area, Westover Acres, Saluda Terrace and Saluda Gardens, can't get to it easily.

"It's the most beautiful, majestic piece of our entire city, so it's important to us, from our end, to provide that access to folks to allow people a better opportunity to enjoy their life over in West Columbia," Miles said.