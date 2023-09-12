Hundreds of new homes could be headed to Fairfield County

The property would welcome over 800 homes, being the first subdivision to come to Fairfield County in over a decade

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A significant change could be on the horizon in Fairfield County as a rezoning request could increase the population and change the county's landscape.

The zoning request is along Gum Springs Road and Highway 34. Developers have submitted a zoning request to convert the 390-acre parcel into a Residential 2 (R2) zone.

"Most of us understand development is necessary, but R2, we are frightened about what that would bring to our neighborhood," said Peter Gainey, who lives up against the proposed development.

Gainey is concerned about the changes that might come with a change in zoning.

According to Fairfield County's land management, an R2 development would allow for a variety of housing styles, including single-family, duplexes, triplexes, and other designs.

"They have mentioned maybe up to 800 or 1000, but that would be over 10 plus years, so they would not initially be coming in with that many homes. They are looking to start with maybe 20 to 30 homes and, then, over time, build up over the next 10 years," said Deputy County Administrator Synithia Williams.

Williams said this would be a substantial project, marking the county's first zoning request for a subdivision in years.

"We have not had a subdivision come into Fairfield county in over a decade, and so this would be very exciting to have more housing opportunities available that can help not only our citizens but those who are looking to relocate for SCOUT," she said.

Gainey said he welcomes growth but not the amount of housing being proposed.

"That's just not the right kind of development in that particular location, maybe elsewhere in Fairfield County, and we can accept more citizens and residents. It just needs to be a controlled growth," he said.