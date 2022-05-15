That's a lot of greens: $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Chester, SC grocery store

Winning ticket sold at Food Lion grocery store on the JA Cochran Bypass

CHESTER, S.C. — Some lucky grocery shopper is $2 million richer after a winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Food Lion on the JA Cochran Bypass in Chester, South Carolina.

The winning ticket was for the Saturday, May 14, drawing and matched all five white ball numbers drawn. The ticketholder also chose to power up with PowerPlay for an extra $1, turning the $1 million prize to $2 million.

The Powerball numbers for Saturday were: 6 - 40 - 41 - 45 - 52 Powerball®: 9

Check your tickets. More than to 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $2 MILLION. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching five white balls are 1 in 11,688,054.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, May 16, is an estimated $90 million.