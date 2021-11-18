Midlands man scratches off $20,000 on lottery ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midland's man has $200,000 to spend for the holidays after scratching a winning lottery ticket.
At first he thought he had just won $20 but the zero's kept coming.
“I was in shock,” he said.
It wasn’t until after he deposited the winnings and saw his bank account balance that he believed it was real.
“It was great!” he told lottery officials, who caught up with him a few days after the big win. “It takes a load off my mind.”
He’s already looking at new homes.
As of this release, one top prize of $200,000 remains in the ($5) Lucky Numbers game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.
For selling the claimed ticket, Circle K Stores #5140 on Bush River Rd. in Columbia received a commission of $2,000.