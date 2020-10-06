COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Election Commission said Wednesday it will be more involved in the upcoming primary runoffs in Richland County after what it called a "disappointing" performance on Tuesday.

This comes after there were numerous problems at the polls leading to wait times that stretched several hours for those trying to cast ballots.

"We know election officials and poll managers were faced with the extraordinarily difficult task of conducting an election in a pandemic," the agency said in a statement. "But yet again, voters were unnecessarily subjected to extreme wait times and confusion at polling places."

The Election Commission said it would work with Richland County to offer better poll manager training and allocation, voting equipment testing and deployment, and help with election day operations.

The commission also said it encourages Richland County to hire a permanent election professional to lead the county election agency "without delay."

"We thank voters for making the necessary sacrifices on June 9 to make their voices heard," the agency said. "While inspiring, voters should never have to endure the challenges faced yesterday. We want voters to know the SEC is dedicated improving the voter experience in every polling place in South Carolina. "

The problems were first reported as soon as the precincts began. Some people went to their precinct and noticed the building was closed, even though online records showed that precinct would still be open. That forced some to drive miles away to another location.

Other people said ballots appeared to be incomplete, or they received the wrong ballot entirely. There was even one case of a poll worker writing names by hand on a provisional ballot.

"One of my clerks was giving handwritten ballots-- or they were writing in a candidate's name on a ballot, which they shouldn't have, they shouldn't have defaced a ballot. And that's something that I don't know what training they have received, what class they received, but that's not something that we have trained them to do," said Interim Richland County Election Director Terry Graham.

Interim Director Graham explained why some off the problems happened. He said they had to close about half of their polling places. There was also a lack of poll workers.

"Which we did have poll workers not show up, we had a clerk just yesterday agree to work over the weekend and change his mind said he didn't want to work cause he was concerned with the COVID-19, which is understandable. And like I said, not having enough poll workers is a contributing factor to the long lines today," Graham said.

Graham also said the social distancing requirements led to fewer machines in each precinct, as they had to be six feet apart.

He admitted staff training was not as successful as they thought. The Governor's Office sent some members of the South Carolina State Guard in to help serve as poll workers.