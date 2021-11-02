Columbia seeks to fill vacancies on boards and commissions

The deadline to apply is Monday, February 15.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Interested in having a voice in local government? The City of Columbia is accepting applications to fill several vacancies on the following boards and commissions. From zoning appeals and bicycle pedestrian advisory, to Historic Columbia and convention, sports and tourism, seats are available with terms ranging from 2 years to 6 years.

The vacancies which are open include:

Board of Zoning Appeals (BOZA) Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy. Hear and decide appeals when someone claims that the Zoning Administrator had made an error in any order, requirement, decision or determination in enforcing the zoning ordinance; The Board of Zoning Appeals may grant special exceptions for uses that the City Council believes are generally permissible but require review and approval on a case-by-case basis to ensure secondary impacts do not adversely impact traffic; vehicle and pedestrian safety; adjoining property in terms of noise, lights, fumes, and air flow; the aesthetic character of the environs; and the orientation and spacing of buildings ; and may grant a variance to certain provisions of the Zoning Ordinance where a literal enforcement of the provisions of the Zoning Ordinance would result in unnecessary hardship, provided that the spirit of the Zoning Ordinance shall be observed, public safety and welfare secured, and substantial justice done. Term: 3 years.

Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) Seeking to fill seven (7) vacancies. The purpose of BPAC is to advise the Mayor and City Council Members, the City of Columbia transportation planning staff; community organizations; and partners on bicycling and pedestrian issues facing the city; to work toward development of bicycle/pedestrian master plan; to represent community and constituent interests in transportation planning decisions; and to provide feedback to staff on projects relating to walking and bicycling. Current appointees need to re-apply for consideration. Term: 2 years.

Central Midlands Council of Governments (CMCOG) Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy. Applicant must reside within the city limits. The purpose of this Council is to prepare studies and make recommendations on matters affecting the public health, control, utilities, planning, development and such other matters as the common interest of the participating governments may dictate. Term: 3 years.

Columbia Tree and Appearance Commission (CTAC) Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy. The Columbia Tree and Appearance Commission has the following powers and duties: To review and recommend policies and ordinances affecting the planting, removal and preservation of trees on public and private property; provide advice on the allocation of resources and policies for the planting, care and removal of trees in the City of Columbia; serve as an advisory body to the City Forestry and Beautification Superintendent in the administration of this article; review and make recommendations related to the City Forestry and Beautification Division’s annual work plan and any comprehensive urban forestry or reforestation plans; provide public education and advocacy on tree value, preservation and care; make recommendations to City Council on disbursements of the Columbia Landscape and Tree Fund; oversee the development and implementation of a master plan for the beautification of the City of Columbia; and advise the City and its boards and commissions regarding landscaping, tree planting, protection and removal. CTAC helps sponsor the annual Arbor Day celebration, Treasured Tree program and Columbia Choice Awards. Term: 3 years

Columbia Prepares Advisory Committee Seeking to fill Twelve (12) vacancies. This commission is comprised of twelve (12) members, of which seven will be appointed by City Council, and one will be appointed by the City Manager or designee. Four appointees will be selected by a combination of Community Development, Emergency Management, Columbia Water, and Planning and Development Services. Term: Appointees serve a two (2) year term with the possibility of one (1) re-appointment (a maximum of two consecutive terms).

Historic Columbia Foundation Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy. Historic Columbia Foundation’s mission is to nurture, support and protect the historical and cultural heritage of Columbia and its environs through programs of advocacy, education and preservation. Term: 4 years.

Midlands Authority for Convention, Sports, and Tourism (MACST) Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy. The purpose of this commission is to plan, establish, equip, staff, operate, regulate, and protect public recreation and zoo facilities within the territory in the counties of Richland and Lexington contiguous to the Saluda River and the Congaree River from Highway I-26 on the north to the Granby Locks on the south; to sue and be sued in its own name; to make bylaws for the management and regulations of its affairs; to acquire real and personal property by gift, deed, easement, lease or otherwise; to mortgage, pledge, license, or lease its real personal property; to receive funds by loan, grant, donation, and appropriations and to make application therefore; and to establish and collect reasonable charges for the use, lease, or license of its facilities. The commission is responsible for the overall operation and maintenance of Riverbanks Zoo. Term: 6 years

