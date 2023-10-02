Alex Murdaugh trial jurors expected to hear more from those who knew, worked with the former attorney

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large estate in Colleton County.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Alex Murdaugh trial continues Friday with more testimony from people who knew the man both personally and professionally, as the prosecution continues to try and build its case for a motive in the killings.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large estate in Colleton County in June of 2021. The former prominent attorney is facing separate facing charges of taking millions from his law firm and clients over several years. While he's not directly dealin with those charges in this trial, his alleged financial misconduct has become a crux of the murder case because the prosecution said it shows his mentality going into the night of the murders.

the defense maintains the financial information has no bearing on the case an that from the beginning, law enforcement and prosecutors have rushed to judgment.

Alex Murdaugh Friday Trial Updates

Tinsley’s testimony picks up Friday morning.

Creighton Waters asks Tinsley if one of the items in the motions was a motion to compel to get the bank and financial records from Alex? Yes

How did you hear about Maggie and Paul? Got a phone call

On June 8, did you have communication from any other lawyers in boat case? Yes, mainly expressing shock and, of course, that the motions hearing is not going to go forward.

Tinsley identifies an email dated 4 p.m. June 8, 2021, from Judge Hall to Tinsley and lawyers for Parkers officially notifying the parties the motions hearing is not going forward. No date was set to continue.

In wake of murders, did you understand what happened to Maggie and Paul? yes

Did the tragedy of Maggie and Paul have any effect on the boat case? Tinsley said it ended civil case against Alex. Nice people get good verdicts. You need to motivate a jury to get a settlement in a case. If Alex is seen as a victim of vigilantes, the case against him is over. The case against Parkers can still go on because Parkers clearly broke the rules. Alex was a sympathetic defendant.

CROSS by Phillip Barber

Any life insurance on Maggie and Paul? Don’t believe there was life insurance on anybody, including Alex

The motion to compel, if going forward, was another step in a process? There wouldn’t have been an explosion on June 10? Is that your testimony? Tinsley responds: Words to that effect

REDIRECT

Your motion to compel? It was a way to put pressure on Alex to settle the boat case

If an order to compel is granted, what is process? The process starts on Alex’s side. Danny Henderson is Alex’s personal lawyer and reviews every document. Nobody knows what Alex makes more than Henderson. Tinsley said he had subpoenaed Murdaugh family phone records and Henderson knew what was going on. After the motion to compel, Tinsley would have subpoenaed the financial institutions.

Thursday trial updates

Thursday saw more evidence of Alex Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds with testimony from Chris Wilson, Michael Tony Satterfield, Jan Malinowski, and Mark Tinsley.

Wilson, of the Wilson Law Group, was the attorney who partnered with Alex on the Mack Truck, or Ferris case. This is the case that led to the discovery of Alex’s diversion of client and PMPED funds to his personal bank accounts. Wilson had written checks directly to Alex rather hand PMPED – at Alex’s request – and ended up losing $192K in personal funds when trying to cover for Murdaugh. Until that point, the Wilson and Murdaugh families had been close-knit friends.

Satterfield is the son of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh housekeeper who died after a trip-and-fall incident at Moselle. Alex said he would represent the Satterfield children in getting a settlement from his insurance company – quoting about $100K apiece. Instead, Alex cashed in on an umbrella policy for $3.8M. The Satterfields eventually sued Alex and recovered $6.5M.

Malinowski is the CEO of Palmetto State Bank. The bank is owned by the Laffitte family and it was Russell Laffitte that was loaning money to Alex and wrote a $400K undocumented loan to Alex in July 2021. After being flagged, Norris Laffitte called for a record of Alex’s business with the bank and it was discovered Alex had outstanding debt of over $3M and almost no money in the bank.