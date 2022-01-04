Former SC State linebacker never forgets the lessons he learned in Orangeburg

Joe Thomas, Jr. is a former standout linebacker at S.C. State and an NFL veteran whose career is still going strong.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Joe Thomas Jr. arrived at South Carolina State as a walk-on and left as the 2013 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year as part of a unit that was ranked first in the I-AA. That year, the Bulldogs captured their 15th MEAC Championship.

Thomas still thinks of himself as a walk-on even though he is about to enter his ninth season in the NFL. Thomas, who recently signed as a free agent with the Chicago Bears, understands there are players throughout the country either in college or on NFL practice squads who are working to make themselves attractive to scouts and coaches.

Thomas, in turn, is working hard to prevent that process from affecting him directly and so far, the Joe Thomas skill set has taken him to Green Bay, Dallas, Houston, Baltimore, and now the Windy City.