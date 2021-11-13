x
Top-ranked South Carolina rolls past South Dakota

Two games into the season and the top-ranked team in the country is settling into that role as overwhelming favorite.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Destanni Henderson scored 15 points - including four 3-pointers - and No. 1 South Carolina overwhelmed South Dakota 72-41 Friday night at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational. 

The Gamecocks (2-0) built a quick 10-0 lead, and South Dakota didn’t get its first field goal until Liv Korngable scored with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. Korngable finished with 24 points and five rebounds to lead the Coyotes (0-2). 

Zia Cooke added 10 points for the Gamecocks.

