GG Jackson signs letter of intent at South Carolina, officially becoming a Gamecock

The Nation's top rated prospect is the highest ranked incoming freshman in Gamecock men’s basketball history.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Signed and sealed: GG Jackson is officially a Gamecock.

The five-star prospect has signed a national letter of intent to join South Carolina’s 2022 recruiting class. He will be immediately eligible to play for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“We are in the business of helping provide opportunities to young people and this is a prime example of being able to that,” said head coach Lamont Paris in a statement. “It makes me really happy that GG will be close to his family and be able to play every home game in front of them."

Jackson, a Columbia native, is making history as the highest ranked incoming freshman in Gamecock men’s basketball history. He joins former Gamecock great and Spring Valley Grad PJ Dozier as the only five-star signees in school history.

A star student athlete at Ridge View High School, Jackson averaged 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as a junior, guiding the Blazers to the 2022 South Carolina Class 5A State Championship.

At season's end, he was named the Class 5A Player of the Year and the 2021-22 South Carolina Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

This summer, Jackson was a part of the Team USA squad that brought home the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico.