Midlands high school football: September 9 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, September 9, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week three of high school football is underway!

Here are scores and highlights for Midlands area matchups.

(Midlands teams in bold.)

SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE (SCHSL)

AC Flora at Brookland-Cayce

Blythewood at Lexington

Williston-Elko at Branchville

Calhoun County at Burke

Columbia at Great Falls

Crestwood at Sumter

West Florence at Dreher

Dutch Fork at Stratford

East Clarendon at McBee

Edisto at Estill

Fairfield Central at Lancaster

Gray Collegiate at Camden

Military Magnet Academy at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Keenan at North Central

Wade Hampton at CA Johnson

Lake Marion at Manning

Lakewood at Aynor

Lee Central at Latta

Lower Richland at Rock Hill

Lugoff-Elgin at Airport

Ninety Six at Mid-Carolina

Newberry at Chapin

Barnwell at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Pelion at Gilbert

Ridge View at Spring Valley

River Bluff at South Aiken

Saluda at Emerald

Scott’s Branch at Cross

Wagener-Salley at Swansea

White Knoll at Westwood

Whitmire at Eau Claire

SC INDEPENDENT SCHOOL ASSOCIATION (SCISA)

Ben Lippen at Hilton Head Christian

Calhoun County at Patrick Henry

Lee Academy at Dillon Christian

Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall

Holly Hill Academy at Faith Christian

Northwood Academy at Cardinal Newman

Laurence Manning at Hammond

Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian

Newberry Academy at Richard Winn

New Hope Leadership at Northside Christian

Thomas Sumter at Wilson Hall

WW King at Jefferson Davis

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!