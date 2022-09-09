Midlands high school football: September 9 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week three of high school football is underway!
Here are scores and highlights for Midlands area matchups.
(Midlands teams in bold.)
SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE (SCHSL)
AC Flora at Brookland-Cayce
Blythewood at Lexington
Williston-Elko at Branchville
Calhoun County at Burke
Columbia at Great Falls
Crestwood at Sumter
West Florence at Dreher
Dutch Fork at Stratford
East Clarendon at McBee
Edisto at Estill
Fairfield Central at Lancaster
Gray Collegiate at Camden
Military Magnet Academy at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Keenan at North Central
Wade Hampton at CA Johnson
Lake Marion at Manning
Lakewood at Aynor
Lee Central at Latta
Lower Richland at Rock Hill
Lugoff-Elgin at Airport
Ninety Six at Mid-Carolina
Newberry at Chapin
Barnwell at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Pelion at Gilbert
Ridge View at Spring Valley
River Bluff at South Aiken
Saluda at Emerald
Scott’s Branch at Cross
Wagener-Salley at Swansea
White Knoll at Westwood
Whitmire at Eau Claire
SC INDEPENDENT SCHOOL ASSOCIATION (SCISA)
Ben Lippen at Hilton Head Christian
Calhoun County at Patrick Henry
Lee Academy at Dillon Christian
Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall
Holly Hill Academy at Faith Christian
Northwood Academy at Cardinal Newman
Laurence Manning at Hammond
Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian
Newberry Academy at Richard Winn
New Hope Leadership at Northside Christian
Thomas Sumter at Wilson Hall
WW King at Jefferson Davis
Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Tune in to News 19 every Friday at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
