Bentley reacts to Pac-12 decision to postpone fall sports

Former Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley digests the news that his football career has been delayed again.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Jake Bentley took his South Carolina degree to Utah, the grad transfer was looking forward to his final college season playing in the Pac-12.

Now, his college career is on hold again after that conference announced fall sports have been postponed although there is a chance football could be played in the spring. Bentley, who embraced the #WeWantToPlay hashtag, was back on Twitter Tuesday where he reacted to the news that he and his new Utah teammates will not be competing in the fall.

Bentley wrote on Twitter "Life- 10 % what happens to you. 90% how you respond to it. Not the decision we wanted, but NO reason to be defeated. Find positive in every situation. I’ll still be working to get better everyday."

— Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) August 11, 2020

Bentley had an up-and-down career at South Carolina and it ended in week one of the 2019 season when he suffered a LisFranc injury against North Carolina. He ranks second in South Carolina history in career completion percentage (.625), third in career pass completions (626) and passing touchdowns (55), fourth in career passing yards (7,527) and is fifth in career total offense (7,670). The MVP of the 2018 Outback Bowl, Bentley has a 19-14 career record as a starter including a 10-7 mark in SEC games.