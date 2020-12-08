Bentley reacts to Pac-12 decision to postpone fall sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Jake Bentley took his South Carolina degree to Utah, the grad transfer was looking forward to his final college season playing in the Pac-12.
Now, his college career is on hold again after that conference announced fall sports have been postponed although there is a chance football could be played in the spring. Bentley, who embraced the #WeWantToPlay hashtag, was back on Twitter Tuesday where he reacted to the news that he and his new Utah teammates will not be competing in the fall.
Bentley wrote on Twitter "Life- 10 % what happens to you. 90% how you respond to it. Not the decision we wanted, but NO reason to be defeated. Find positive in every situation. I’ll still be working to get better everyday."
Bentley had an up-and-down career at South Carolina and it ended in week one of the 2019 season when he suffered a LisFranc injury against North Carolina. He ranks second in South Carolina history in career completion percentage (.625), third in career pass completions (626) and passing touchdowns (55), fourth in career passing yards (7,527) and is fifth in career total offense (7,670). The MVP of the 2018 Outback Bowl, Bentley has a 19-14 career record as a starter including a 10-7 mark in SEC games.
He graduated in December and transferred to Utah where as a grad transfer, he would be eligible immediately. Now, he has to figure out what is his next step although he says his plan is to remain with the Utah program. The Pac-12 is looking at playing in the spring so there is a chance Bentley could still get on the field for the Utes. But as things stand now, Bentley will have played in just one game in the last two seasons.