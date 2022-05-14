South Carolina brings home another championship in Lacrosse

They also got a nod from Darius Rucker for the big win.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Once again in a matter of months, Gamecock fans can recite a phrase that's becoming more and more common: "We are the champions."

And they can thank the Gamecock Lacrosse Club for the privilege. Just a month off the Gamecock Women's Basketball National Title win, the University of South Carolina's lacrosse team beat Georgia Tech 11-9 for the Division 1 Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) Championship. The team previously won the championship in 2019.

With South Carolina's Sam Weis also taking home the Most Valuable Player title for the game, the Gamecocks also got a bit of praise from one of their number one fans - Darius Rucker!

"Another Natty. Nice Sam!!!" Rucker said.

The country rocker, former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman, and noted South Carolina alum is just weeks off celebrating the previous championship with a free concert for students at Colonial Life Arena.